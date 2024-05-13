Métis Crossing Named Finalist in the 2024 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction
Being recognized as a finalist in the Indigenous Business category is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community and staff.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, is honored to announce its nomination as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction in the Indigenous Business category. This recognition underscores Métis Crossing's commitment to preserving and sharing Métis culture and heritage while fostering economic development within the Indigenous community.
— Juanita
Since its inception, Métis Crossing has been dedicated to offering a unique cultural and educational experience that promotes Métis history and values. The site provides a variety of year-round activities and learning experiences that resonate deeply with the heritage of the Métis people, including traditional crafts, storytelling, and authentic Indigenous culinary experiences.
Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her enthusiasm for the nomination, stating, "Being recognized as a finalist in the Indigenous Business category is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community and staff. At Métis Crossing, we strive to share our proud history and vibrant culture with the world, ensuring the spirit of Alberta’s Métis people continues to thrive for generations to come."
Hosted by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction recognize businesses throughout Alberta for their innovation, dedication, and contribution to the economic and social well-being of their communities. Métis Crossing's nomination highlights its role as an educational and cultural beacon that not only supports the Métis community but also enhances the cultural fabric of Alberta.
The winners will be announced at the upcoming Alberta Business Awards of Distinction Gala, to be held in Edmonton on June 20, 2024. Métis Crossing invites the public and media to join them in celebrating this significant achievement.
About Métis Crossing:
Métis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, designed as a gateway to the experiences of the Métis people. Its location on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River has historical significance as a traditional gathering place for the Métis community. Métis Crossing continues to serve as a beacon of culture, innovation, and connection for Métis peoples across Alberta, and is committed to the sustainability and growth of the Métis community through cultural expression and educational programs.
James Falls
CIPR Communications
+1 403-473-7705
james@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other