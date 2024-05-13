Tustin Councilwoman and Former Mayor Letitia Clark Joins MySchoolSafe Council as Advisor
MySchoolSafe, proudly announces the addition of Letitia Clark to its esteemed council of advisors.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MySchoolSafe, a leading platform dedicated to enhancing safety measures in educational institutions, proudly announces the addition of Letitia Clark to its esteemed council of advisors.
Letitia Clark brings a wealth of experience and expertise in child advocacy to the MySchoolSafe Council. As a former executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics, OC Chapter; a former board member of the Raise Foundation - Child Abuse Prevention Center, and a champion for youth in Tustin through founded programs such as "Girls in Government" and "Lemonade Day - Youth Entrepreneurship program -- Letitia's insights will be instrumental in further developing and refining MySchoolSafe's innovative solutions for addressing critical issues such as social media and cyberbullying, suicide prevention, self-harm, and school violence.
"MySchoolSafe is revolutionizing the way we approach student safety in schools," said Letitia Clark. "I am honored to join the council and contribute to the advancement of strategies that empower parents, schools, and communities to create safer educational environments for our children."
MySchoolSafe offers a comprehensive suite of tools including social media monitoring, an anonymous tip line, and a suicide/crisis hotline, all designed to proactively identify and address potential safety concerns. The platform's collaborative framework actively involves parents, positioning schools as pivotal support systems in ensuring student well-being.
"We are thrilled to welcome Letitia Clark to the MySchoolSafe Council," said Hubert Jerome, Founder of MySchoolSafe. "Her dedication to child advocacy and her depth of experience in the public sector will be invaluable as we continue our mission to create safer schools for all students."
About MySchoolSafe
MySchoolSafe is a leading safety and wellness platform for educational institutions, providing tools such as social media monitoring, anonymous tip lines, and crisis helplines to ensure student well-being and safety. For more information about MySchoolSafe and its innovative safety solutions, please visit https://www.myschoolsafe.com.
