Agencies announce inflation-adjusted dollar thresholds for Regulation CC funds availability

The Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today jointly adjusted for inflation dollar amounts relating to the availability of customer funds.

These changes in Regulation CC include the minimum amount of deposited funds that banks must make available for withdrawal by opening of business on the next day for certain check deposits as well as the amount of funds deposited by certain checks in a new account that are subject to next-day availability.

By law, the agencies are required to adjust these dollar thresholds every five years by the annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The inflation measurement period for this adjustment began in July 2018 and ended in July 2023.

To help ensure that depository institutions have sufficient time to implement the adjustments, the compliance date for the new amounts is July 1, 2025.