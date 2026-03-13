Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Equity Bank and former employee of First State Bank of Dongola

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Cassandra Grayson

Former employee of Equity Bank, Andover, Kansas

Embezzlement of bank funds

Consent prohibition order against Sandra Adams

Former employee of First State Bank of Dongola, Dongola, Illinois

Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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