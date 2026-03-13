Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Equity Bank and former employee of First State Bank of Dongola
March 13, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Equity Bank and former employee of First State Bank of Dongola
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Cassandra Grayson
Former employee of Equity Bank, Andover, Kansas
Embezzlement of bank funds
Consent prohibition order against Sandra Adams
Former employee of First State Bank of Dongola, Dongola, Illinois
Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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