Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Home BancShares

March 12, 2026

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Home BancShares, of Conway, Arkansas, to acquire and subsequently merge with Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Mountain Commerce Bank, both of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Board also gave its approval for Centennial Bank, of Conway, Arkansas, to merge with Mountain Commerce Bank and to establish and operate a branch at Mountain Commerce Bank's location.

