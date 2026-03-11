Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by FirstSun Capital Bancorp
March 11, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by FirstSun Capital Bancorp
For release at 6:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by FirstSun Capital Bancorp, of Denver, Colorado, to merge with First Foundation Inc., of Irving, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquire First Foundation Bank, of Irvine, California.
