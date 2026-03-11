Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by FirstSun Capital Bancorp

March 11, 2026

For release at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by FirstSun Capital Bancorp, of Denver, Colorado, to merge with First Foundation Inc., of Irving, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquire First Foundation Bank, of Irvine, California.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

