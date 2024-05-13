Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

May 13, 2024

(CLARKSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The deceased is identified as Rodney Lee Gibson, 54, of Frederick, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded at about 10:10 a.m. to southbound Interstate 270 at Route 109 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck and a 2019 Ford Transit were involved in a collision. The dump truck, driven by Gibson, subsequently struck a bridge abutment and overturned into a ravine. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to assist with the investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Montgomery County Police and HAZMAT units also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov