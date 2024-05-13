Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,716 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CLARKSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The deceased is identified as Rodney Lee Gibson, 54, of Frederick, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded at about 10:10 a.m. to southbound Interstate 270 at Route 109 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck and a 2019 Ford Transit were involved in a collision. The dump truck, driven by Gibson, subsequently struck a bridge abutment and overturned into a ravine. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to assist with the investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Montgomery County Police and HAZMAT units also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more