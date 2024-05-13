Submit Release
Terrydale Capital's Tim Peterson Facilitates $1.06M Financing for Industrial Property Acquisition in Fort Myers

$1,060,000 Acquisition Loan, 18 Months Interest Only, Non-Recourse, 11% Interest Rate

The loan was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

The loan featured a 11.00% interest rate, with interest-only payments for the first 18 months and non-recourse terms.

Tim Peterson's skill in arranging this deal exemplifies our commitment to smooth and effective client service.”
— Brian Gramlich, Terrydale Capital CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent financing arrangement, Terrydale Capital's Tim Peterson orchestrated a $1,060,000 loan for an undisclosed client to purchase a Flex property in Fort Myers, FL. This loan, featuring an 11.00% interest-only rate for 18 months and non-recourse terms with no personal guarantee for first-time buyers, was secured through Terrydale's extensive banking network.

"At Terrydale Capital, we recognize the uniqueness of each client's financial needs and strive to meet them with customized solutions," said Brian Gramlich, CEO of Terrydale Capital. "Tim Peterson's skill in arranging this deal exemplifies our commitment to smooth and effective client service."

For a comprehensive look at the services offered by Terrydale Capital, including specialized financial advice and a range of loan products, visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com.

