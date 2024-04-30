Terrydale Capital provides a $1,631,000 loan for a Multifamily Acquisition in Hermitage, TN

The loan featured a 10.275% interest rate with 70% LTV and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent lending relationships.

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the buyer.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Hatch of Terrydale Capital successfully orchestrated the procurement of a $1,631,000 financial package for the acquisition of a multifamily asset in Hermitage, Tennessee. The client, who has opted for anonymity, secured a loan with favorable terms, including a full-term interest-only payment structure, a loan-to-value ratio of 70%, and a concise two-year term. Demonstrating Terrydale Capital's efficiency and strong network, the transaction was finalized in under 45 days, facilitated through one of the firm's esteemed correspondent relationships.

Terrydale Capital is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. The company's ability to pivot to a new lender despite market conditions highlights their expertise and commitment to delivering optimal financial solutions for their clients.

"At Terrydale Capital, we understand that market conditions can change rapidly, and we are committed to finding solutions for our clients no matter the situation," said Brian Gramlich CEO of Terrydale Capital. "Tom Hatch's expertise and dedication ensured that the loan process was seamless and efficient, and we are proud to have him on our team."

Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services, including multifamily loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The company works with a variety of lending resources to ensure that their clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their credit situation.

For more information on Terrydale Capital and their financial services, please visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com.