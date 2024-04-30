Submit Release
Terrydale Capital's Tim Peterson Spearheads $2.3 Million Land Refinance in Dallas

$2,325,000 Refinanace in Dallas, Texas with a 13.50% fixed interest rate, 58% LTV, and a 2-Year Interest Only Term

The loan featured a 13.50% interest rate, full term interest only for 2 years and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent lending relationships.

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the borrower.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent transaction, Terrydale Capital's Tim Peterson has successfully secured a $2,325,000 loan for a confidential client involved in the refinancing of a land property situated in the heart of Dallas, TX.

This financial package, notable for its 13.50% interest rate, offers the flexibility of interest-only payments for the initial 12 months and includes a significant cash-out option of $260,000.

The deal was facilitated leveraging Terrydale Capital's robust network, specifically through a correspondent bank relationship, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions to its clients.

"At Terrydale Capital, we understand that our clients' needs are unique, and we work closely with them to provide personalized financial solutions," said Brian Gramlich, CEO of Terrydale Capital. "Tim Peterson's expertise and dedication ensured that the loan process was seamless and efficient, and we are proud to have him on our team."

Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services, including land loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The company works with a variety of lending resources to ensure that their clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their financial situation.

For more information on Terrydale Capital and their financial services, please visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com.

