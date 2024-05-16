ecfirst and GovBrief Collaborate on Decoding CMMC Webinars
Insight for the Defense Industrial Base for CMMC Readiness and AssessmentWAUKEE, IA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecfirst is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GovBrief, a prominent provider of educational programs for the governmental sector. As an organization approved by the Department of Defense for CMMC certification training content and instruction, ecfirst is dedicated to continually researching the latest industry best practices to meet requirements. These findings are presented in the Decoding CMMC Webinars.
GovBrief leverages its extensive network within government agencies to deliver highly informative and engaging webinars. These sessions are crafted to provide government employees and contractors with the latest insights and tools needed to address emerging cyber threats and improve their cybersecurity protocols.
"We at ecfirst are humbled with the opportunity to partner with GovBrief, a leader in delivering timely and valued content on their platform to agencies and contractor organizations," stated Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. "The GovBrief platform coupled with ecfirst content brings an opportunity to accelerate and optimize DIB CMMC awareness and readiness to meet requirements."
The GovBrief collaboration will utilize ecfirst's deep commitment to the CMMC ecosystem to bring certification training, readiness, and assessment tools and insight to DIB organizations.
"We are thrilled to have ecfirst on GovBrief as federal contractors need to understand the impact of and prepare for requirements like CMMC. This is a perfect fit because ecfirst is a known leader in the cybersecurity field with top-tier educational content," says Dave Lowe, CEO of GovBrief. "Let’s be clear - DoD contractors face unique challenges that include intense dedication to the warfighter protecting our country. These briefings will address specific challenges faced by defense contractors and, more importantly, provide solutions that are both practical and effective in meeting DoD’s raising of the bar for cyber protection."
Webinar, DoD CMMC Mandate for Defense Industrial Base (DIB), May 21, 2024
This briefing will cover the readiness steps that leadership must prioritize for their organizations to be prepared for a CMMC assessment and certification. CMMC 2.0 requirements will be incorporated into DFARS contracts, including flow-down through the sub-contracting supply chain. More information, including registration, is at https://govbrief.us.
About ecfirst
Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.
ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz.
About GovBrief
GovBrief is a trusted, government-centered platform dedicated to connecting agency personnel, procurement professionals, and prime contractors with subject matter experts for timely, relevant, and engaging discussions. A diverse spectrum of subject matter experts from both industry and government utilizes GovBrief's platform to address challenges, impart insights, and share best practices. This collaborative dialogue provides the invaluable knowledge crucial for meeting current initiatives and fulfilling agency missions.
Peter Harvey
Client Executive Contact
Peter.Harvey@ecfirst.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn