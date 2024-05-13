Submit Release
Gary Price of Fifth Avenue Family Office Appointed to Florida ABLE Board of Directors

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Consulting is pleased to announce Gary Price, owner and partner of Fifth Avenue Family Office, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors.

“I am honored to continue to serve our state and community, and to spread awareness on the importance of unlocking opportunity for all Floridians with disabilities. As the father of a special needs son, my wife, Kim, and I know first-hand the lifetime commitment that comes with ensuring a life of fulfillment,” Price said. “I look forward to bringing my unique perspective and personal experience to the board as we continue to serve and support thousands of individuals through ABLE United.”

Signed into law in 2015, the ABLE Act authorized states to create tax-free savings and investment options for individuals with disabilities without impacting individual’s eligibility for federal benefit programs. In Florida, an ABLE United account gives Floridians with a disability a tax-free way to save, without losing public benefits. ABLE United’s mission is to encourage and assist the saving of private funds to help persons with disabilities cover costs that support their health, independence, and quality of life.

Price previously served the City of Naples for 20 years in his capacity as council member and vice mayor, the Planning Advisory Board and the City’s Pension board.

On March 6, the Price family’s beloved son, Garrett, passed away at the age of 28. Garrett was the recipient of a double-lung transplant at eight weeks of age and despite being given a life expectancy of five years, went on to live a full, joyful life. Garrett also met the daily challenges of autism with extraordinary enthusiasm. He was a student of Lorenzo Walker’s Project Explore, which provides on the job learning experiences for disabled adults, and a STAR participant through the STARability Foundation, a local organization transforming the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Price’s financial planning and familial background perfectly complement his appointment to the ABLE Board. With his unique perspective, first-hand experiences, and much-lauded personal character, Price will certainly be an asset to the organization.

