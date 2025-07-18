Submit Release
GCIP Principal Tim P. Savage, P.A. Surpasses $411.5 M in 2025 Sales and Pending, Over $258.5 M in New Construction

GCIP Principal Tim P. Savage, P.A. Surpasses $411.5 Million in 2025 Sales and Pending, Notably Over $258.5 Million in New Construction

Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce that Principal Tim P. Savage, P.A. has reached significant milestones in 2025, with more than $411.5 million in total residential volume closed or pending year-to-date. Of that total, over $258.5 million represents new construction transactions, based on data reported by the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and non-MLS sources.

These results reaffirm Savage’s standing as a leading figure in the Naples luxury real estate market and reflect the continued strength of demand in Collier County’s high-end residential sector.

“Tim continues to lead by example, demonstrating outstanding professionalism and results,” said Vicki Tracy, Chief Operating Officer at GCIP. “His deep expertise and unwavering dedication to his clients set a benchmark in our industry.”

Widely regarded for his local market insight and client-focused approach, Savage consistently delivers top-tier outcomes and remains at the forefront of Southwest Florida’s luxury real estate landscape.

The team at Gulf Coast International Properties® proudly commends Tim on these remarkable achievements. His continued success is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and leadership within the Naples luxury real estate market. GCIP looks forward to his ongoing contributions throughout the remainder of 2025.

About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Gulf Coast International Properties® is a boutique luxury real estate brokerage located in Naples, Florida. Renowned for its unparalleled service, market knowledge, and integrity, GCIP represents many of the most exclusive properties along the Gulf Coast.

