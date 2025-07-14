Gulf Coast International Properties Agent Darlene Roddy Sets Record Sale at Veracruz in Cape Marco

Darlene Roddy of Gulf Coast International Properties

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International Propertiesis proud to announce that agent, Darlene Roddy, P.A., has successfully closed the highest price per square foot sale in the history of Veracruz at Cape Marco. The $5,750,000 sale also marks the highest recorded price in the building in the past nine years, according to MLS statistics.Located at 940 Cape Marco Drive, #1906, the luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath condominium sold for $1,359.98 per square foot, setting a new benchmark for luxury beachfront living on Marco Island.Highlights include a spacious open layout with stunning unobstructed views of the turquoise Gulf waters from the living, dining, and primary suite. The stylish gourmet kitchen is equipped with premium appliances and custom cabinetry with luxurious hardware creating a perfect space for entertaining. The living area features a custom book-matched onyx and wood built-in, integrated lighting, a vapor fireplace, and coffered ceilings, adding to the residence’s sophisticated aesthetic.Roddy shared her enthusiasm about the sale, saying, “This residence is truly one of a kind. From the breathtaking views in an unparalleled setting, to the exquisite finishes and thoughtful design, it sets a new standard for luxury living in Cape Marco. Achieving this record-breaking price is a testament to how special this property really is. It was a privilege to represent the buyers in such a landmark transaction.”GCIP is incredibly proud of Darlene’s success and congratulates her on this impressive accomplishment.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Darlene directly, please email:darleneroddy@gcipnaples.comFor more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com# # #END

