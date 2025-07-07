Gulf Coast International Properties Agent Jennifer Valenti Closes Record Breaking Sale in Mediterra

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact:Vicki TracyChief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties(239) 572-3799, Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.com, Website: www.gcipnaples.com Gulf Coast International Properties Agent Jennifer Valenti Closes Record Breaking Sale in MediterraGulf Coast International Propertiesis proud to announce that agent Jennifer Valenti has successfully closed the highest-priced residential sale in Mediterra to date, according to MLS statistics*.The estate at 28970 Il Cuore Court, located within the prestigious Mediterra Golf Club community, sold for $13,250,000.Exquisitely crafted by London Bay Homes in 2017, this Tuscan-inspired masterpiece spans nearly two acres surrounded by a peaceful 50-acre preserve, offering total privacy. The property includes a main residence, a guest house, and a separate luxurious pool pavilion, and comes with immediate eligibility for Mediterra golf membership.Notable features include a grand rotunda entry with sweeping staircase, Venetian plaster walls, marble flooring, and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with dual AGA ranges, bespoke Smallbone cabinetry, Sub-Zero appliances, and adorned with reclaimed Chicago brick and lush Italian gardens.Perfect for entertaining, the fully equipped pool pavilion boasts a 54" Viking grill, full kitchen, pool bath, and covered great room with automated screens, overlooking a mosaic-tiled pool, fire pit, and 14-person spa. The guest house includes two en suite bedrooms, kitchen, and living room, while the main residence features dual studies and an expansive primary suite with private screened lanai.“The sale was a true privilege,” said Valenti. “Representing the buyers of this sensational property speaks to the strength of the Collier County luxury market and the trust our clients place in Gulf Coast International Properties.”This landmark sale underscores Gulf Coast International Properties’ reputation for delivering results at the highest level of the luxury market. Known for its market insight and white-glove service, the firm continues to lead Naples’s luxury real estate market.GCIP congratulates Jennifer on this remarkable achievement and celebrates her continued success in the Naples luxury market.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Jennifer directly, please email:jennifer@gcipnaples.comFor more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com*According to Multiple Listing Service statistics at the time of writing on 6/5/25.# # #END

