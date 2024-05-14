The Revolt Health Network Launches Revolutionary Subscription-Based Healthcare Membership in Response to Consumer Demand
Generic Prescription Drug Price Comparison between Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs and the Revolt Health Network
This pioneering model is designed to provide consumers with affordable, direct access to essential healthcare services.
This network is tailored to support a person's daily healthcare needs without the hidden costs and while providing more control and transparency, which are crucial in today's healthcare environment.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolt Healthcare Corporation is proud to announce the launch of its innovative subscription-based healthcare solution: the Revolt Healthcare Network. This pioneering model is designed to provide consumers with affordable, direct access to essential healthcare services. Emerging from insights highlighted in the "Devolution Healthcare Whitepaper," co-authored by Mark Geiger, Co-founder & Managing partner of the Revolt Healthcare Corporation; Zak Holdsworth, Co-Founder & CEO of Hint Health; and David Contorno, Founder & CEO of E-Powered Benefit; this healthcare solution addresses the growing consumer shift towards more flexible, affordable, and user-friendly healthcare options.
The Revolt Health Network revolutionizes healthcare delivery by bundling vital services into one cost-effective monthly subscription. This model grants members access to at-cost generic prescription drugs, unlimited virtual primary care, urgent care, & telecounseling, free Quest Labs testing, and personalized Concierge Patient Advocacy. It is designed to both complement existing health insurance, (reducing out-of-pocket expenses, especially for those with high annual deductibles) and provide invaluable access to care for families without insurance.
Mark Geiger, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Revolt Healthcare Corporation stated, "Our research clearly indicated consumers want a subscription model for their healthcare just like they have with Netflix and Spotify. They want a low and predictable monthly cost for their basic healthcare needs and our new network gives them exactly what they want."
Based in Texas, the Revolt Healthcare Network is set to transform the healthcare industry by removing common barriers, such as high deductibles, complicated billing practices, and restricted access to necessary services. This service is particularly beneficial for individuals and families who find traditional health insurance unaffordable or overly complex, as well as for those who want to enhance their Medicare experience.
The innovative features of the Revolt Health Network include:
-- Free Virtual Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Counseling: Provides members with 24/7 access to medical professionals, enabling care at their convenience.
-- At-Cost Prescription Drugs: Offers medications at manufacturer costs directly to consumers, bypassing traditional price markups.
-- Free Quest Labs Testing: Allows members to undergo necessary outpatient lab testing without additional costs, making preventive care more accessible.
-- Personalized Concierge Patient Advocacy: Supports members in navigating the healthcare system, from understanding their procedure options through pre-pricing services to negotiating predatory medical bills.
Benton Jones, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, adds, "Our network is tailored to support the modern consumer’s healthcare needs without the traditional headaches and hidden costs. We are committed to providing more control and transparency, which are crucial in today’s healthcare environment."
Highlights of Revolt Health Network include:
-- Affordability and Transparency: Plans start at just $36 per month for individuals, ensuring clear, predictable costs without hidden fees.
-- Comprehensive Care: Members enjoy access to a broad range of healthcare services, simplifying everything from routine check-ups to urgent care needs.
-- Innovative Care Delivery: The subscription model incorporates services that are typically segmented and difficult to access through traditional insurance, enhancing convenience and affordability.
This healthcare solution is particularly beneficial for:
-- Busy Professionals: Those with demanding schedules can consult with doctors during breaks or from the comfort of their homes. Their virtual primary care doctor can order their free Quest lab tests, as well as their at-cost generic prescriptions, saving even more time.
-- Parents with Young Children: Parents can get quick medical advice for their children without having to visit a clinic, saving time and avoiding the stress associated with sitting in a waiting room with a sick child. Should the child need medication, parents can enjoy the convenience of the at-cost virtual pharmacy that will deliver prescriptions right to their door.
-- Elderly Patients: Older adults who may have mobility issues can receive medical consultations without traveling, ensuring they get the care they need with minimal inconvenience. With the added benefits of free Quest lab testing and access to at-cost generic prescriptions, patients who take multiple medications can experience even greater savings.
-- Individuals with Chronic Conditions: Those who require ongoing doctor consultations, tests, and medication can see substantial savings through the free outpatient Quest Lab testing and at-cost prescriptions, making their necessary treatments more affordable and manageable. Not to mention the convenience of being able to schedule those recurring doctors appointments virtually, from their living room! This is healthcare - without the waiting room.
The Revolt Healthcare Network is now available to consumers seeking more convenient and affordable access to healthcare. For more information or to join the network, please visit the Revolt Healthcare Network’s website or contact us directly to discover how we can transform your healthcare experience.
About The Revolt Healthcare Network:
The Revolt Healthcare Network, a division of Revolt Healthcare Corporation, is dedicated to redefining healthcare access and affordability. By leveraging ongoing market research and the critical findings of the "Devolution Healthcare Whitepaper," the Revolt Healthcare Network provides tailored, innovative healthcare solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers.
