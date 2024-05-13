Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Names Daniella R. Price Partner
Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Names Daniella R. Price PartnerVOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced trial lawyer, Daniella R. Price has been named a partner at the firm. Price’s focused practice of representing victims of sexual abuse and personal injury coupled with her strong background in social services makes her a unique advocate and gives her a strategic perspective when litigating claims to a successful resolution.
“Daniella combines a genuine passion for helping survivors of sexual and physical abuse with her fundamental compassion,” says Baldante & Rubenstein shareholder and partner Martin Rubenstein. “Daniella has a natural presence that brings comfort and confidence to our clients along with a zealous advocacy in her interactions with opposing counsel and the court. We are very proud to have her on board with us and her elevation to partnership reflects that recognition.”
“I am honored and humbled to be elevated to partner. I am extremely grateful to our firm for recognizing my contributions,” says partner Daniella Price. “I am proud to be a part of a progressive firm with an authentic commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. My elevation to partner reflects this shared commitment and vision. I look forward to continued growth and success at Baldante & Rubenstein, PC.”
Prior to joining the firm, Daniella defended large corporations, a Fortune Global 500 retailer, and insurance companies in a broad range of civil matters, including premises liability, products liability, and employment claims in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“Daniella is a skillful and strategic attorney who thoughtfully anticipates where the litigation is headed and devises a plan for success, “ says John Baldante, shareholder and partner. „Her legal analyses are always thorough and detailed, and her trial skills are not only excellent, but also eloquent. She has become a leader in the legal community and is a valuable asset to our firm. Beneath her pleasant personality, she is driven by a passion for equity and empathy toward our clients. It is our privilege to recognize her as a partner to our law firm.”
Daniella began her legal career serving as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Jacqueline F. Allen (ret.), former Administrative Judge of the Trial Division in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. During her judicial clerkship and was exposed to comprehensive civil and criminal litigation and worked on a variety of matters, including mass tort designations, class actions, employment matters, and contract disputes. She also developed and drafted administrative protocols for litigating cases in the First Judicial District Trial Division.
Daniella’s admissions include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and United States District Court District of New Jersey.
Her memberships include the Philadelphia Bar Association, the National Bar Association Women Lawyers Division (WLD), Philadelphia Chapter, Past President, the Barristers’ Association of Philadelphia, Inc., the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, and the New Jersey Association for Justice.
About Baldante & Rubenstein
The law firm of Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. has earned a national reputation for its handling of complex cases over the course of decades. Certified to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, our attorneys have achieved an assortment of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in all aspects of personal injury litigation. Our attorneys share a common philosophy that combines both tenacity and compassion: aggressive enough to be unwavering in the face of obstacles yet tempered by the realization that behind every legal concept and principle lies a person courageously fighting adversity with grace and fortitude. Although Baldante & Rubenstein can boast of multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements, many of which are the largest such awards ever achieved in their respective disciplines or venues, our attorneys are most proud of the opportunity they’ve had to help clients weather tremendous hardships. It is our privilege to make certain that people in need can continue their lives with dignity, unencumbered by financial distress. They have had the good fortune to be associated with clients who have displayed remarkable eloquence under catastrophic circumstances. The positive imprint we can make on their lives is a source of motivation and the cornerstone upon which our success is based.
