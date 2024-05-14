Soutron Global ‘Vertical Files’ Podcast Discusses the Challenges of Data Security
The ability to store data and information securely and limit access to sensitive information is a growing necessity across industries.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, discusses the challenges of data security in their latest Vertical Files podcast with Fred Wiese, who is responsible for North American data center operations, overseeing data centers in Canada and the United States to provide operational security policies and much more. In this thought-provoking episode, a wide variety of data security needs are discussed, from the nature of the data itself to the types of access, and storage compliance issues.
When asked, ‘What's at stake for anybody who's managing data?’, Wiese responds “The Internet has made life very, very complex, which is what makes security so crucial right now. Anybody can look up freely available hacking tools, so it behooves everyone involved in Internet security to make security policies and procedures their number one task, covering things like background checks on employees to make sure that you know everything checks out there and keeping policies and procedures up to date.”
Progressing those ideas about information security policies, Wiese adds: “Data security impacts every aspect of the business. Knowing that there's a lot of risk, but also knowing what's the right balance for managers, as you're trying to figure out how to handle data appropriately, you have to ask, ‘What is the right level of cautious to be?’”
Items Wiese suggests reviewing are the nature of the data, the nature of the environment, sensitivity of what is there, who needs what type of access to certain materials, along with examining the ramifications if something does get out into the open.
Per John Connolly MLIS, PMP, Vertical Files host, “The ability to store data and information securely and limit access to sensitive information is a growing necessity across industries; the ability to automate access permissions can both allow for faster access without manual intervention while also ensuring the organization’s security requirements are met. A flexible, unified system of storage and retrieval can have a major impact on the speed with which workers can access data. Good systems, such as Soutron, employ tools that allow users to search and browse information in a granular way, limiting results to relevant topics and subjects.”
To listen to this Vertical Files podcast on data security, visit: https://www.soutron.com/en_us/podcast/
A general overview of Soutron information security can be found at: https://www.soutron.com/en_us/blog/general/soutron-security-standards/
