Xia Baolong arrives in Macao for seven-day visit

MACAU, May 13 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, arrived in Macao this afternoon for a seven-day inspection tour.

On arrival in the city via Macau International Airport, Director Xia paid a visit – accompanied respectively by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Zheng Xincong; and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário – to the fourth crossing between Macao and Taipa, which was successfully completed recently, and has been named "Macao Bridge”. During the site visit, Mr Xia was briefed by the Director of the Public Works Bureau, Mr Lam Wai Hou, regarding an overview of the bridge, its design, and the role it will play in alleviating traffic pressure in Macao, and supporting the development of the new area once it is officially put into operation.

Following the site visit, Mr Xia then had a meeting with Mr Ho. Accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Xia subsequently met with the leading officials of the executive, legislative, and judicial institutions, in order to convey President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Macao compatriots and to understand the latest developments regarding various aspects of Macao affairs. Mr Xia also conveyed the central authorities’ affirmation of the MSAR's approach to governance. The Chief Executive warmly welcomed Director Xia on his visit to Macao for his inspection and research tour, noting it was a year on from his last trip. Director Xia’s presence fully demonstrated President Xi's and the central authorities' high regard and strong support for the MSAR.

Leading official sof the executive, legislative and judicial institutions attending the meeting included: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário; Public Prosecutor-General, Mr Ip Son Sang; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Commissioner of Audit, Mr Ho Veng On; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Vong Man Chong; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.