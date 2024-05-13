MPD Investigating 16th Street NW Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 10:27 p.m., a Subaru was traveling northbound in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, at a high rate of speed and attempted to overtake a BMW. The Subaru struck the front of the BMW and lost control, traveling across the southbound lanes of 16th Street and striking a tree.

The passenger in the Subaru suffered severe injuries and after all lifesaving measures failed, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Subaru was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS for injuries considered non-life threatening. The BMW occupants were not injured.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Jessica Luna Sanchez, of Northwest.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24071003