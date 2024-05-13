Tess Mann Atelier undergoes brand transition. Logo design by Justin E. Andrews. Peacock illustration by Sasha Roberts.

Tess Mann Atelier announces brand transition, upholding high dressmaking standards.

Our transition signifies our ongoing commitment to providing superior quality and service to our clients while honoring the high standards of international organizations as we expand our market.” — Tess Mann

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier, formerly known as Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture, announces its transition to a new brand identity. Although fashion designer Tess Mann practices the art of high dressmaking, the decision to evolve the brand name aligns with the traditions of couture craftsmanship, respecting the standards set forth by international organizations such as The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana governing couture excellence. The brand will continue to create bespoke pieces for discerning clientele.

With a steadfast commitment to maintaining high dressmaking standards, Tess Mann Atelier remains dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and service. Founder Tess Mann brings a diverse background and unique perspective to the brand, embodying strength, confidence, and dedication to the craft.

As Tess Mann Atelier prepares for upcoming appearances at fashion weeks in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Milan, and Vancouver this fall 2024, the brand reaffirms its commitment to upholding the timeless elegance and sophistication synonymous with haute couture. The transition to a new name signifies an evolution in the brand's journey, while preserving its legacy of craftsmanship of custom-made garments.

Rooted in the tradition of high dressingmaking, Tess Mann Atelier maintains its dedication to delivering high-quality design and service. Founder and creative director Tess Mann states, "Our transition signifies our ongoing commitment to providing superior quality and service to our clients while honoring the high standards of international organizations as we expand our market."

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the proximal woman, inspiring her to be who she is without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, she is armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. With notable achievements and participation in international fashion weeks, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.