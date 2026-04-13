Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering Demonstrates Grilled Steak Kabobs on Regional Lifestyle Program

Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering appears on THV11’s The Vine with co-hosts Ashley King and Tracy Beene to demonstrate grilled steak kabobs and Mediterranean crispy grilled potatoes. Grilled steak kabobs prepared by Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering during a recent segment on THV11’s The Vine. Mediterranean crispy grilled potatoes with spicy garlic tomato sauce prepared by Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering during a recent segment on THV11’s The Vine. Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering demonstrates grilled steak kabobs on THV11’s The Vine with co-hosts Ashley King and Tracy Beene. Grilled steak kabobs with peppers and onions, served with Mediterranean crispy grilled potatoes and pickled onions, prepared by Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering.

Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions recently appeared on THV11 The Vine to demonstrate grilling tips in advance of spring and summer entertaining season.

When you’re entertaining, you want something that comes together easily but still feels thoughtful on the plate.” — Serge Krikorian

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Serge Krikorian, owner and executive chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering, recently appeared on THV11’s The Vine, joining co-hosts Ashley King and Tracy Beene to demonstrate grilled steak kabobs and Mediterranean crispy grilled potatoes with a spicy garlic tomato sauce ahead of the spring and summer entertaining season.

During the segment, Krikorian prepared steak kabobs using evenly cut portions of beef paired with vegetables including bell peppers and onions. The skewers were cooked over high heat to achieve a consistent sear.

In addition to the kabobs, Krikorian prepared Mediterranean-style crispy grilled potatoes served with a spicy garlic tomato sauce. The dish was presented as a complementary side.

“It’s about keeping the ingredients simple and letting each component work together,” Krikorian says. “When you’re entertaining, you want something that comes together easily but still feels thoughtful on the plate.”

The demonstration focused on preparation techniques including uniform cutting for even cooking, simple seasoning, and assembling skewers for balanced cooking.

The appearance comes as outdoor gatherings and seasonal events increase across Arkansas, with grilling continuing to be a central component of spring and summer menus.

Krikorian has previously appeared on THV11’s The Vine to share recipes and preparation techniques related to home entertaining and event-style service.

For additional recipes and cooking techniques, visit Chef Serge Krikorian’s YouTube series, Cooking with the Kriks.

For more information about Vibrant Occasions Catering, visit www.vibrantoccasionscatering.com.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

@vibrantoccasionscatering

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agent

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.