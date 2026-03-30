Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio's FUSION360° Botanical Atlas Collection Receives International Recognition

Indian-American arrangement from the FUSION360° Botanical Atlas collection. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography. Lebanese-American arrangement from the FUSION360° Botanical Atlas collection. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography. Italian-American arrangement from the FUSION360° Botanical Atlas collection. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography. Japanese-American fusion arrangement from the FUSION360° Botanical Atlas collection. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography. Turkish-American arrangement from the FUSION360° Botanical Atlas collection. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography.

Floral design series featured in Trend Privé Magazine for cross-cultural interpretation and sustainable design approach.

Every culture has developed its own visual language through flowers.” — Althea Wiles

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio announces that its FUSION360° Botanical Atlas Collection has been featured in Trend Privé Magazine, marking international recognition for founder and creative director Althea Wiles' groundbreaking approach to cross-cultural floral design. The collection, which debuted at the FUSION360° culinary experience, has garnered attention for its sophisticated interpretation of traditional design principles from Italy, Lebanon, India, Turkey, France, and Japan, adapted with Arkansas-sourced materials.

The Trend Privé feature highlights Wiles' methodology of approaching each piece with what the magazine describes as "the precision of an anthropologist and the sensitivity of a poet," delving into the philosophical foundations that govern each tradition's relationship with flowers and nature rather than surface-level aesthetics.

The collection transforms traditional design principles from Japan, Italy, Lebanon, India, Turkey, France, and the United States into modern installations that bridge cultural heritage with locally-sourced Arkansas materials. Each piece incorporates nearly 50% locally-grown elements from Ozark Mountain flower farms alongside internationally-sourced materials specific to each cultural tradition.

"Every culture has developed its own visual language through flowers," explains Wiles. "The challenge is understanding what those elements mean within their original context and finding ways to honor that meaning while creating something new."

The FUSION360° collection includes Italian-inspired arrangements featuring Tuscan-style organic abundance with Arkansas-grown celosia and dahlias; Lebanese designs using cedar branches as architectural elements alongside local honeysuckle and hydrangeas; Indian arrangements combining sacred marigolds with geometric patterns; Turkish compositions emphasizing repetition and balance; French installations showcasing classical opulence; and Japanese-American fusion pieces reinterpreting ikebana principles with American floral generosity.

What distinguishes the FUSION360° collection is Wiles' commitment to grounding international design concepts in local soil. Nearly half of the materials in each arrangement are sourced from Ozark Mountain flower farms, creating an unexpected dialogue between global traditions and Southern American terroir.

"The FUSION360° Botanical Atlas ultimately argues that the most meaningful contemporary art emerges from the intersections between cultures rather than from their isolation," notes Trend Privé Magazine. "Through careful attention to both form and meaning, Wiles has created work that functions simultaneously as decoration, cultural commentary, and artistic innovation."

FUSION360° Botanical Atlas is featured in Trend Privé Magazine with photography by Lori Sparkman Photography and project development by Meredith Corning with Meredith Events.

For high-resolution images, interview requests, or additional information, contact:

Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. Her studio's range extends from intimate celebrations to large-scale corporate installations serving clients across Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, Althea's expertise encompasses both timeless elegance and contemporary design. Her work, which has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, and Southern Living, demonstrates her ability to create personalized designs that reflect each client's unique vision. She is a regular contributor to the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where her installations showcase the intersection of artistic vision and botanical expertise.

As a respected mentor in the floral industry, Althea shares her business expertise through a consulting program designed to help florists master the business side of floristry. Her sustainable design philosophy demonstrates how ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices can enhance, rather than compromise, the artistry and profitability of floral design.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

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