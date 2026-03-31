Movie Reviews and More Covers High-Profile Viewing Soirée at Baker Manor in Beverly Hills

Martin Rodriguez, model, and Lawrence Charles at Jonathan Baker's Annual Oscar Viewing Event, Baker Manor, Beverly Hills Photo Credit: Lizeth Ramirez. Image courtesy of Kultura PR International. (L-R) Nicole Muj, Carole Marini, Pooja Batra, Gilles Marini, Luca della Valle, and Callie Deets at Jonathan Baker's Annual Oscar Viewing Event, Baker Manor, Beverly Hills Photo Credit: Lizeth Ramirez. Image courtesy of Kultura PR International. (L-R) Ray-Ray McCloud and Jonathan Baker at Jonathan Baker's Annual Oscar Viewing Event, Baker Manor, Beverly Hills Photo Credit: Tshombe Sampson. Image courtesy of Kultura PR International. Sofia Milos at Jonathan Baker's Annual Oscar Viewing Event, Baker Manor, Beverly Hills Photo Credit: Brian Sebastian/Movie Reviews and More Brian Sebastian and Jonathan Baker at Jonathan Baker's Annual Oscar Viewing Event, Baker Manor, Beverly Hills Photo Credit: Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More captures red carpet interviews at annual event celebrating Baker's forthcoming feature film FATE.

Events like this are exactly why we do what we do.” — Brian Sebastian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More, the independent entertainment media platform delivering celebrity interviews and industry coverage since 1993, was on the ground at filmmaker Jonathan Baker's annual Oscar Viewing Soirée on March 15, 2026, held at the storied estate Baker Manor in Beverly Hills — once home to Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Movie Reviews and More correspondents Terri Marie and Brian Sebastian conducted red carpet interviews throughout the evening, capturing candid moments with celebrities, industry leaders, and representatives from the Los Angeles Consular Corps who gathered to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night alongside Baker's anticipated forthcoming theatrical release, FATE, starring Harvey Keitel, Faye Dunaway, and Mena Suvari.

Co-presented with Art E$tate Magazine, the French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF), and Indie Entertainment Media, the event drew a distinguished guest list that gave Movie Reviews and More's audience access to a cross-section of entertainment industry figures. Among those in attendance: Gilles Marini (1923, Sex and the City, Brothers & Sisters) and wife Carole Marini; James Van Patten (SAW franchise); Johnny Whitworth (Limitless, Ghost Rider); E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Namer; Martin Rodriguez (Griselda); actress and former Miss India Pooja Batra; Rhonda Morman (Wicked City); Sofia Milos (CSI: Miami, The Sopranos); Richard Kind; American fashion designer Richie Rich; Natasha Graziano; Callie Rose Deets (Griselda); Luca della Valle (Sebastian); producer Pasha Kaye; rising music star Trease, among many other notable guests.

The evening unfolded across Baker Manor's expansive grounds, with guests arriving along a classic red carpet before enjoying an evening of awards viewing, networking, and immersive sponsor experiences. Culinary highlights included Fat Sal's signature sandwich creations and a vibrant chef-driven taco bar from Ask 4 Tacos. Attendees also captured memories at a bespoke Hollywood Photo Booth experience before departing with curated gift bags featuring Velvet Eyewear, Cotrini Skincare, and The Style Den.

Event sponsors included Cardinal du Four, Croatian Premium Wines, STATUS, Hive 20, Voss Water, Charles & Company, 1.0.1. Vodka, Fat Sal's, Hollywood Photo Booth, Velvet Eyewear, Cotrini Skincare, and The Style Den.

"Events like this are exactly why we do what we do," said Brian Sebastian, founder and host of Movie Reviews and More. "Baker Manor delivered an unforgettable night — the caliber of guests, the atmosphere, the energy. We were honored to be there to capture it."

Interview footage from the evening's red carpet will be featured across the Movie Reviews and More multi-platform network. Movie Reviews and More broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.

For more from the evening: @jonathanbakerdirector @frfilmfestival @indieent @artestatemagazine

Disclaimer: This event is an independent private gathering and is not officially associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars®, or their affiliates.

Inquiries can be submitted for media partnership consideration at: https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an independent media platform delivering entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. With over 70 million cumulative views across platforms, the show broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST/8pm EST and is available across Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Recognized by outlets including Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's “2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts,” Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmore.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

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