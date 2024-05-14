ExV Agency Marks Anticipated Return To Events Industry With Global Relaunch

Bingham Riverhouse, Richmond, UK Event 2024 ExV Events have Frank Carlisi, Director of Events and Client Development Director, Karen Gamba at the helm. ExV Social Event in New York City. Corporate Fundraising Event by ExV. Social Event - ExV Events.

ExV Agency aims to redefine the social and business event industry with ExV Events and ExV Connect.

ExV's commitment to excellence extends beyond its events, as evidenced by its partnerships with global conferences produced by Kisaco Research, the World Law Alliance, and more.” — Karen Gamba, Director of Client Development at ExV Events.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world increasingly shaped by technology, ExV is ushering in a new era of personalized business and social event experiences with the launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect. ExV’s global experts focus on creating tailored experiences for business and social event clients. Through these platforms, industry event specialists, Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi are poised to redefine the events landscape, using their award-winning PR experience to transcend traditional event and networking paradigms to foster authentic and strategic connections for business clients and to produce unforgettable functions for those who want to create impactful social events.

Reviving the Power of Human Connection

Recognizing the growing emphasis on AI technologies, ExV is committed to reviving the power of human connection with its event services. Through ExV Events and ExV Connect, ExV prioritizes genuine interactions in comfortable, and upscale environments. Karen Gamba, CEO of ExV Agency and Client Development Director of ExV Events, explains, "At ExV Events, we have two distinct service areas. We serve both social and business clients. ExV Connect was designed to unite senior business executives and even inherently introverted professionals with target clients, investors, and audiences in a 'no hard sell' environment. This is where like-minded executives can enjoy beautiful dinner experiences, share ideas, and grow organic business relationships."

About ExV Connect

ExV Connect, an exclusive private events service under the ExV Events umbrella, epitomizes sophistication and refinement, offering senior-level executives a sanctuary for meaningful introductions and conversations devoid of hard sales pitches. Each meticulously crafted event catalyzes organic relationship building. Karen Gamba emphasizes, "We aim to create impactful business connections through our carefully curated private events, facilitating genuine interactions that lead to meaningful opportunities. Over the years, we have seen the impact of these intimate gatherings. Many of the clients we have introduced at these events have since partnered on business and investment opportunities, and other exciting collaborations. Our specialized networking opportunities offer a significant return on investment, providing exclusive platforms for connecting with target audiences and generating valuable visibility through curated networking and tailored PR strategies."

Forging Global Partnerships, Driving Global Impact

ExV's commitment to excellence extends beyond its events, as evidenced by its partnerships with global conferences produced by Kisaco Research, the World Law Alliance, and more. These collaborations offer unparalleled opportunities, facilitating high-profile global thought leadership, speaking engagements, and media opportunities.

Crafting Memorable Experiences

Frank Carlisi, COO of ExV Agency and Director of Events at ExV Events, elaborates on the social component of ExV Events. "We are privileged to have a global team of event production experts. As for me, I get to leverage my creativity from my background in television, and my experience as a classically trained chef to transform ordinary social functions into iconic experiences for our clients. Through the years we have built relationships with international venues, restaurants, and hospitality groups to ensure our clients have access to only the very best the events industry has to offer.”

Elevating Gatherings to New Heights

ExV recently hosted a private networking dinner at the prestigious Bingham Riverhouse in Richmond, UK, marking the official launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect. Sponsored by Skyway Pacific, and Eric C. Williams PLLC, the event exemplified the agency's dedication to curating exceptional experiences for their clients. Marlon Sanchez of Skyway Pacific praises ExV's ability to bring people together in an enjoyable and productive environment, while Eric C. Williams lauds the event's networking opportunities and impressive guest list.

Marlon Sanchez, Founder of Skyway Pacific, commends ExV's ability to curate a remarkable event experience, stating, "The dinner was truly exceptional, with a fantastic selection of cross-industry guests. ExV excels at bringing people together in an enjoyable and beautiful environment, where true connections form."

Eric C. Williams, Managing Partner and Founder of Eric C. Williams, PLLC in Detroit, Michigan, emphasizes the exceptional networking opportunities provided by ExV Events, stating, "A magnificent meal, amazing wines, an incredible setting, and an eclectic collection of professionals from across the globe. ExV’s dinner at Bingham Riverhouse was one of the most enjoyable and productive networking events I’ve ever attended. It’s one thing to make the connection you’ve been looking for, it’s another to make the connection you hadn’t imagined. I don’t think anyone walked away without new ideas for collaboration. Thank you Karen and team for a memorable night!"

India Quinn, Director at Vogue Business, and a VIP guest at the dinner echoes the sentiment, expressing, "The event was organized and orchestrated beautifully. It was lovely to meet such wonderful people too. Karen was a superb host and incredibly welcoming. The evening was a huge success."

Pioneering the Future of Event Management

With over 25 years of combined experience, Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi are poised to redefine the events landscape. Frank Carlisi's leadership of ExV's Social Events team has led to the successful production of a wide array of events for an international clientele, from holiday parties and bar mitzvahs to weddings and more.

Empowering Connections, One Event at a Time

ExV Events and ExV Connect represent more than just networking opportunities or immaculate social gatherings – they embody a commitment to human connection in an increasingly digitized world. As ExV Agency continues to lead the charge in event innovation, its global team of experts stands ready to craft tailored experiences that resonate deeply with both corporate and social clients alike. ExV has successfully produced events for companies, and businesses around the globe. ExV’s private networking events, now under ExV Connect, have initiated more than USD$450 million+ in investments and partnerships since 2018.

For media inquiries or to learn more about ExV Events and ExV Connect, please contact:

info@exv-agency.com

ExV Events

+1 (917) 970-1990

www.exvevents.com

ExV Events is Back! And Bigger Than Ever.