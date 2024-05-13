Public officials start mastering conflict management skills under the OSCE-supported training programme

The first group of civil servants and local self-government officials has enhanced their qualifications under the programme “Conflict Management in Public Institutions” developed by the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service and the High School of Public Governance with the support of the OSCE Secretariat Extra-Budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine. The programme consists of an online course and a 3-day on-site practical training event.

On 10 May 2024, 21 public officials from the city of Kyiv and Kyiv oblast completed the training event focused on acquiring practical skills to analyse conflicts, plan conflict resolution efforts, conduct interviews with parties to the conflict and seek common ground. Previously, the participants completed the intensive online course and learned about a theory of conflict management, effective communication tools, the concept of an ombudsperson for conflicts, as well as the impact of conflicts upon institutions.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Marcel Peško, Special Representative of the Chair-in-Office – Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, noted: “The state is as successful, as its civil service is. Ukraine is preparing for the EU accession and, thus, the country now has a unique opportunity to reform the culture of its civil service, adapting it to the best European practices. This training course is a significant part of the civil service reform. It is important to learn to use conflicts to make progress and modernize Ukraine.”

Nataliia Aliushyna, Head of the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service, emphasized programme relevance for public officials: “We have entered a new reality with different challenges. Mastering conflict resolution and conflict prevention tools will help us address these challenges. We have to acquire relevant knowledge and skills, learn to apply them and share the knowledge with our colleagues. Public service is part of society and it is important for us to be able to control our emotions and resolve conflicts emerging around us. The knowledge obtained during the training course will help us ensure a psychological balance at the workplace.”

Overall, in 2024-2025, the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service and the High School of Public Governance with OSCE’s support plan to conduct 16 such training events for over 300 public officials from various regions of Ukraine.

The event is organized within the framework of the Project “Building Dialogue and Mediation Capacity for Conflict Prevention and Conflict Resolution” implemented with the support of the OSCE participating States and partners. Please see the full list of donors here.