Craft Concierge Revolutionizes Healthcare With Tampa Opening
Member-based Direct Primary Care lands in Tampa May 20, 2024
As we continue to grow, our mission remains the same: to provide innovative and quality healthcare access without compromising service or convenience.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Health is excited to announce the grand opening of Craft Concierge in Tampa, FL, on May 20, 2024. Craft Concierge is a Direct Primary Care practice that is committed to revolutionizing healthcare by providing personalized, proactive, and unparalleled care via a membership-based structure.
— Trey Marler
“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Craft Concierge in the Tampa area,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Health. “As we continue to grow, our mission remains the same: to provide innovative and quality healthcare access without compromising service or convenience. We are dedicated to developing a personalized relationship with every patient and providing them with tailored solutions for their unique needs.”
Craft Concierge offers members 24/7 access to physicians via virtual visits, unlimited in-person visits, extended appointments, comprehensive lab testing at no additional cost, same-day appointments, and more. In addition to primary care services, Craft Concierge will also offer specialty services such as mental health counseling and nutrition planning.
“I’ve observed that my patients value several aspects of direct primary care over the traditional model, such as the convenience of booking same-day or next-day appointments, the opportunity to spend ample time with their physician, and transparent pricing.” remarked Dr. Christina Stamoolis, Craft Concierge medical director.
Craft Concierge was founded with the vision to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by focusing on direct relationships between patients and physicians. The model aims to eliminate the bureaucratic hindrances often associated with healthcare, such as long wait times and impersonal care, to provide a service that prioritizes the patient’s health and well-being above all else. For more information about services or membership, please visit www.craftconcierge.com.
Craft Concierge is a pioneer in the Direct Primary Care (DPC) sector, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape by building direct relationships between patients and physicians. With a relentless focus on personalized and proactive healthcare, Craft Concierge’s model eschews traditional bureaucratic roadblocks, allowing for seamless, efficient, and exceptional medical care. Members benefit from 24/7 access to their primary care physicians, extended consultation times, and same or next-day appointments, all aimed at placing patients at the center of their healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.craftconcierge.com.
