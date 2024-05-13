LYNK Capital, Implements Game-Changing Policy Update Across Loan Products

LYNK Capital

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a leading provider of innovative financing solutions for real estate investors, is pleased to announce a pivotal policy update concerning its loan products.

LYNK Capital will exclusively conduct soft credit pulls for its renovation (fix &flip), construction, and bridge loans. This strategic decision eliminates the need for hard credit inquiries, offering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind to their valued borrowers.

This proactive measure stems from extensive feedback from its robust real estate investor community and underscores their unwavering commitment to enhancing the borrowing experience.

By streamlining the application process and mitigating potential impacts on credit scores, LYNK Capital anticipates heightened interest from both existing and prospective borrowers supporting market share growth across the thirty plus states it conducts business.

"We are thrilled to roll out this transformative change, which aligns with our steadfast dedication to customer-centric innovation," remarked Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer at LYNK Capital. "This milestone underscores our mission to continually refine our competitive offerings, ensuring they resonate with the evolving needs of our valued clients. Looking ahead, LYNK Capital remains steadfast in its commitment to pioneering advancements in product innovation and customer service excellence.”

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a leading private money lending firm specializing in providing financing solutions for experienced real estate investors. With a focus on competitive lending solutions and customer service, LYNK Capital aims to empower borrowers to achieve their financial goals through tailored loan products inclusive of new construction, fix & flip, rental and bridge.