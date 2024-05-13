Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,685 in the last 365 days.

LYNK Capital, Implements Game-Changing Policy Update Across Loan Products

LYNK Capital Logo

LYNK Capital

LYNK Capital will exclusively conduct soft credit pulls for its renovation (fix & flip), construction, and bridge loans.

We are thrilled to roll out this transformative change, which aligns with our steadfast dedication to customer-centric innovation.”
— Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a leading provider of innovative financing solutions for real estate investors, is pleased to announce a pivotal policy update concerning its loan products.

LYNK Capital will exclusively conduct soft credit pulls for its renovation (fix &flip), construction, and bridge loans. This strategic decision eliminates the need for hard credit inquiries, offering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind to their valued borrowers.

This proactive measure stems from extensive feedback from its robust real estate investor community and underscores their unwavering commitment to enhancing the borrowing experience.

By streamlining the application process and mitigating potential impacts on credit scores, LYNK Capital anticipates heightened interest from both existing and prospective borrowers supporting market share growth across the thirty plus states it conducts business.

"We are thrilled to roll out this transformative change, which aligns with our steadfast dedication to customer-centric innovation," remarked Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer at LYNK Capital. "This milestone underscores our mission to continually refine our competitive offerings, ensuring they resonate with the evolving needs of our valued clients. Looking ahead, LYNK Capital remains steadfast in its commitment to pioneering advancements in product innovation and customer service excellence.”

Follow Us:
Website: lynkcapital.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a leading private money lending firm specializing in providing financing solutions for experienced real estate investors. With a focus on competitive lending solutions and customer service, LYNK Capital aims to empower borrowers to achieve their financial goals through tailored loan products inclusive of new construction, fix & flip, rental and bridge.

Michael Temple, Head of Marketing
LYNK Capital
+1 407-476-2500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

LYNK Capital, Implements Game-Changing Policy Update Across Loan Products

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more