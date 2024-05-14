Fans Flock to RBmedia’s “The Idea of You” Audiobook as the Movie Tops Streaming Charts
Many more bingeworthy RBmedia audiobooks are coming soon to film, TV, and streaming
Many of today’s hottest movies and TV shows are based on titles that we publish in audio and are now seeing a surge in downloads following their streaming adaptations.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it is the audiobook publisher for Robinne Lee’s “The Idea of You,” the basis for one of the most watched movies on Amazon Prime, ranking at #1 its first week. “The Idea of You” follows the contemporary love story of a single mom who begins an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band star. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the trailer has over 125 million views on social media, breaking the record for the most-watched trailer of any original streaming movie.
New book-to-screen versions of some of the company’s fan-favorite audiobooks and many of the most anticipated film, TV, and streaming releases will also release in coming months—including “Fourth Wing,” “Bridgerton,” “Outlander,” “Cork O’Connor,” “Ransom Canyon,” and “The Murderbot Diaries.” Audiobooks for these popular and mega-successful titles are available in multiple formats and languages via RBmedia audio brands Recorded Books, Tantor, Graphic Audio, W. F. Howes, BookaVivo, and Éditions Thélème.
Troy Juliar, Co-President and Chief Content Officer for RBmedia, said, “We pride ourselves on being the audiobook home for the most sought-after books, series, writers, and voice talent in the industry. Many of today’s hottest movies and TV shows are based on titles that we publish in audio and are now seeing a surge in downloads following their streaming adaptations. We’re proud of the role we play in helping these works reach new heights of success and fandom.”
A “Fourth Wing” streaming series, based on Rebecca Yarros’s bestselling romantasy saga, is in the works at Amazon Studios. The story follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who is forced into an elite war college for dragon riders, where the only rule is graduate or perish. “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame,” the first two books in the Empyrean series, swiftly took over bestseller lists, book club picks, and BookTok when they were published last year—along with booming audiobook sales across RBmedia’s audio brands BookaVivo, Éditions Thélème, and GraphicAudio.
Emmy-nominated “Bridgerton,” based on Julia Quinn’s historical romance series, is making a return to Netflix this spring. The third season of the popular regency drama follows Penelope and Colin’s love story and debuts May 16. The first two seasons of “Bridgerton” are among Netflix’s most-watched shows ever—and the upcoming season three is expected to surpass viewership records. The popularity of “Bridgerton” has catapulted Julia Quinn’s books to the top of multiple New York Times bestseller lists.
Based on Diana Gabaldon’s mega-bestselling “Outlander” series, Starz’s bingeworthy adaptation returns in November 2024 after a year-long hiatus. The second part of its seventh season finds the Fraser family back in Scotland where it all began. Over the last three decades, “Outlander” has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a following of millions of readers and audiobook listeners.
Award-winning author William Kent Krueger’s “Cork O’Connor” mystery series is being adapted for TV, beginning with “Iron Lake.” There are 19 books in the series to date, with a 20th set to publish in August. For more than 25 years, William Kent Krueger has enthralled readers with the adventures of P.I. Cork O’Connor, former small-town sheriff of Aurora, Minnesota—selling more than 1.5 million copies of his books.
Filming is underway for Netflix’s upcoming drama series “Ransom Canyon,” based on New York Times bestselling author Jodi Thomas’s books. The Western romance saga tells the story of three ranching families whose lives intersect in the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country and will star Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.
Apple TV+ is making a streaming series, starring Alexander Skarsgård, based on Martha Wells’s “The Murderbot Diaries,” an action-packed, cerebral science fiction series about a self-hacking robot searching for the meaning of life. The first book in the series, “All Systems Red,” was a New York Times bestseller. Since then, there have been six additional entries in the series—most recently “System Collapse” last fall.
Other upcoming adaptations include “The Watchers,” a spine-chilling horror adventure starring Dakota Fanning, based on the novel of the same name by critically acclaimed writer A.M. Shine; “The Lives of Lee Miller,” the long-awaited Lee Miller biopic starring Kate Winslet and adapted from the 1985 biography by Antony Penrose; and the 10-part TV series to be directed by Jonathan Frakes of “Star Trek” that is based on the “Deathlands” novels.
RBmedia audiobooks are available for download on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and everywhere digital audiobooks are sold.
