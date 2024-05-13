West Virginia Virtual Academy’s Cheryl Stahle Makes History as First West Virginian to Win National Changemaker Award

Cheryl Stahle, WVVA

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) proudly announces Cheryl Stahle, MEd, as a 2024 Changemaker Award honoree by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. Stahle is the first West Virginian to receive this esteemed accolade.

The National Changemaker Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to students and families in public charter schools, embodying the core values and mission of the charter school movement. The award is a testament to Stahle’s dedication and contributions in advancing educational opportunities and empowering students across West Virginia.

Stahle will be presented with the Changemaker Award during National Charter Schools Week, May 12-18, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The two-day event on May 14 and May 15, 2024, features a panel discussion where Stahle and other honorees will share their impact on the educational landscape and the importance of advocating for public education and charter schools. Honorees will also meet with congressional delegations. The event brings together leaders, educators and advocates from across the nation to honor the outstanding contributions of this year’s Changemaker Award recipients.

Cheryl, academic administrator for WVVA, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, particularly in shaping educational initiatives focusing on student-centric education and teacher development. She possesses a strong background in programmatic design, instruction, and student engagement, employing an innovative approach to education within the charter school sector. Cheryl’s impact includes the launch of a unique charter school program supporting homeschooling families that is now implemented in multiple states. Other noteworthy accolades include district-level awards and nominations for state teacher of the year. At WVVA, Cheryl dedicates herself to supporting K-12 students, ensuring their individual needs and preferences are met. Her leadership has led to the development of tailored programs prioritizing student-centered learning and teacher empowerment, driving positive change within and beyond the institution. Through her dedication to advancing educational opportunities within charter schools, Cheryl has solidified her legacy as a trailblazer and changemaker in the field.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 National Alliance for Public Charter School's changemaker award,” said Changemaker Award recipient Cheryl Stahle, MEd, academic administrator, WVVA. “This recognition is a celebration and testament to the transformative power of innovation and dedication in shaping the future of education. Together, let us continue to champion the cause of educational equity and excellence for all students."

“Cheryl serves as a beacon of light, and it fills us with immense pride to celebrate her well-deserved recognition,” said Doug Cipoletti, executive director of “Throughout her career, she seems to have left an indelible mark on the lives of many students not only in West Virginia but across the country. Her steadfast commitment to reshaping education and fostering meaningful change is nothing short of inspiring to all who know her.”

"Mrs. Stahle has been an absolute game changer for our daughter, who attends WVVA and has a disability. Whenever our daughter faces challenges with attending class or needs that extra motivation, Mrs. Stahle goes above and beyond to ensure her success. It comes as no surprise to our family that she has won this award. Mrs. Stahle is undeniably a changemaker, making a profound difference in our daughter's life and countless others,” said Amanda and Mark Bailey, parents of a child attending WVVA.

The West Virginia Virtual Academy extends its congratulations to all recipients of the National Changemaker Award and expresses gratitude to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools for its ongoing commitment to educational excellence and innovation.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the West Virginia public school system, WVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WVVA, visit http://wvva.k12.com/ and follow on Facebook, @WVVirtualAcademy.

