West Virginia Virtual Academy Honored as Purple Star School by West Virginia Department of Education

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) proudly announces its designation as a Purple Star School by the West Virginia Department of Education. This prestigious recognition highlights WVVA's unwavering commitment to supporting military students and families connected to the nation’s military, positioning it among an elite group of schools in the state.

The Purple Star School designation is a testament to WVVA's dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive educational environment for military-connected students. WVVA prioritizes the unique needs of military families, ensuring they receive the resources and support necessary to thrive academically and personally.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Purple Star School by the West Virginia Department of Education," said Doug Cipoletti, executive director, West Virginia Virtual Academy. "This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to serving military students and families with the highest level of care and support. At WVVA, we recognize the sacrifices made by our military families and are dedicated to providing them with a nurturing and enriching educational experience."

As a Purple Star School, WVVA joins a select group of educational institutions across West Virginia dedicated to honoring and supporting military families. This designation not only highlights WVVA's commitment to academic excellence but also its dedication to fostering a sense of community and belonging for military-connected students.

“WVVA’s unwavering commitment to supporting military families exemplifies the spirit of the Purple Star School designation,” stated Morgan McCarty, high school counselor, West Virginia Virtual Academy. “As a military spouse myself, I deeply appreciate and feel connected to the cause of supporting our military children within our school systems. I commend WVVA for its dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive educational environment for military-connected students and families.”

The Common Ground Partnership:

In addition to its Purple Star School designation, WVVA is proud to be a part of the Common Ground Partnership, a collaborative effort consisting of military, government, and community-based organizations focused on the success of all students and promoting assistance for military-connected families in public schools.

Students with family members in the military may experience unique circumstances and stressors due to the unpredictable nature of military deployments. Schools with caring staff members make a difference for those students during times when soldiers are called to relocate. Proactive communication n between schools and families can also help avoid social-emotional problems and negative behaviors.

The Common Ground Partnership recognizes the importance of schools supporting students and ensuring that they are aware of the exceptional resources available to receive a high-quality education.

The West Virginia Virtual Academy remains steadfast in its mission to provide a high-quality education that empowers every student to reach their full potential, regardless of their background or circumstances. The Purple Star School designation serves as a testament to WVVA's ongoing dedication to serving military families and the broader community.

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 12.