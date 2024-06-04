West Virginia Virtual Academy Student to Receive Prestigious Golden Horseshoe Award

WVVA Logo

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) eighth grader Leah Mello will receive the prestigious Golden Horseshoe Award on June 11 at the annual Golden Horseshoe awards ceremony.

Since 1931, this prestigious honor has been bestowed upon students who demonstrate exceptional knowledge of West Virginia history through a state-administered exam. The Golden Horseshoe test is the longest-running program of its kind nationwide, not just in West Virginia. The program’s origins date back to 1716, when governor of the Virginia colony Alexander Spotswood recognized a delegation of men who explored the land west of the Allegheny Mountains, most of which is now West Virginia. To commemorate their bravery during the expedition, Spotswood presented them each with a small golden pin in the shape of a horseshoe, much like what students receive today, according to the WVDE.

"We are incredibly proud of Leah for achieving the distinction of being named a 2024 Golden Horseshoe winner," said Nicole Drobish, assistant principal, WVVA. "In just two years since WVVA's inception, this marks the third time a student from our academy has received this esteemed award. It underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional education and fostering opportunities for our students to excel."

The Golden Horseshoe award not only honors academic excellence but also celebrates the cultural heritage and legacy of West Virginia. Each recipient represents the best and brightest of our state's future leaders, embodying the spirit of curiosity, dedication, and passion for learning.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will honor 227 eighth graders from across West Virginia at the Golden Horseshoe Award ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the West Virginia Culture Center, located at 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. A complete list of winners can be found on the WVDE website.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jordan Ferrell at jordan@3pswv.com or (304) 692-5982.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the West Virginia public school system, WVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WVVA, visit http://wvva.k12.com/ and follow on Facebook, @WVVirtualAcademy.

