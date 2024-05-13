AccuKnox Partners with SparkSupport to Deliver Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) to Tible
Tible is committed to delivering comprehensive security, compliance, and governance. We look forward to partnering with AccuKnox to achieve our Security and Compliance goals,”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox Partners with SparkSupport to Deliver Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) to Tible
— Merijn Boom, Managing Director, Tible
AccuKnox, Inc., announced that it had partnered with SparkSupport a leading IT managed service provider in India to deliver Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to Tible to achieve comprehensive security, governance, and compliance goals.
AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Build to Runtime.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
- CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) – Static Security
- CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) – Runtime Security & Container Image scanning
- ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
- KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
- GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) – Continuous Compliance with 30+ regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST, etc.
- AskADA – AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security Analysts
Enterprise Integration – with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platforms
AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This security is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as the next log4j or Solarwinds and also advanced persistent threats such as:
- Credential Store/Secret vault attacks
- Crypto-jacking attacks
- Jupyter NoteBook RCE attacks
- Hildegard attacks
- Ransomware, etc.
AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:
- Support for all Public and Private & Hybrid Clouds
- Ability to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Containers, Docker)]) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines)
- Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design and hence can thwart Zero Day attacks
Application, Network Firewalling, Micro-segmentation, Hardening
- Agentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter – eBPF and Linux Security Module – LSM based] run-time security
AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interface
- Powered by the leading CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to partner with SparkSupport, a leading IT solution provider to deliver a comprehensive Zero Trust CNAPP solution to meet Tible’s current and emerging security, compliance, and governance goals. Their vision of Zero Trust Security, DevSecOps, Compliance, and Governance concurs with our views. We look forward to a great partnership with SparkSupport and Tible,” Gaurav Mishra, Product and Solutions Engineering Lead, AccuKnox.
“Our partner, Tible, was looking for an integrated Application Security and Cloud Security platform with Continuous Compliance capabilities (ASPM + CSPM + GRC) that would operate in Public and Private Clouds. We conducted a comprehensive evaluation of a variety of platforms and found the AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP comprehensive and we were very impressed with their roadmap and vision. This made AccuKnox a clear winner. We look forward to partnering with them to support the goals of our partner, Tible,” Shijil Shanmughan, CEO, SparkSupport.
“Tible is committed to delivering comprehensive security, compliance, and governance for all of its stakeholders. Thanks to our existing partnership with SparkSupport, we were able to work with AccuKnox, a pioneer in Zero Trust Security. We look forward to leveraging their Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) to achieve our Security and Compliance goals,” Merijn Boom, Managing Director, Table.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/
About SparkSupport
SparkSupport is a leading IT solution provider and software development company headquartered in Kochi, India, with a global presence. Their proven expertise in cloud computing, DevOps Consulting, IT infrastructure management, and secure application development coupled with extensive industry experience is going to help companies or organizations in every need of their end-to-end IT requirements. (https://sparksupport.com)
About Tible
Tible develops, implements, and supports IT assignments of clients on a project basis and with its own developed platform HAWK.
From a simple website to mission-critical applications, completely newly developed or integrated into existing business solutions. Tible is a full-service partner and supports the Dutch Deposit Return System on PET bottles and CANS for over 14 years and recently launched the Reverse Vending Collector platform secured by Accuknox. https://www.tible.com
