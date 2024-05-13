Exhibition showcases ceramics, lacquer, and gold card industry products in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, May 13 - HÀ NỘI — The 2024 thematic exhibition highlighting the ceramics, lacquer and gold card industry opened on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring handicraft products, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, and rural industry specialties, is being held at the Capital OCOP product display centre at 176 Quang Trung, Hà Đông District.

This event marks the first in a series of thematic exhibitions showcasing exquisite handicrafts, technological advancements, OCOP products, and rural industry specialties at the "Capital OCOP product display, introduction, and promotion site". It is organised by the Hà Nội City Department of Industry and Trade.

The exhibition serves as a platform to exhibit, introduce, promote, and facilitate trade connections for new products and designs by artisans, experts, and young designers in the fields of ceramics, lacquer and gilding. Spanning an area of approximately 500sq.m, the exhibition showcases over 400 unique and creative handicraft samples and products from various craft villages.

Hoàng Minh Lâm, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Center for Industrial Promotion and Industrial Development Consulting, emphasised the significance of the thematic exhibition during the opening ceremony. He highlighted how the event encourages and guides designers to create practical products with high aesthetic value. It plays an active role in supporting the development and diversification of product designs for businesses and production facilities in Hà Nội's rural industry.

The exhibition also strengthens the connection between designers, craftsmen, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers. It also serves as a platform to introduce and promote unique and distinctive products from traditional craft villages in different districts and towns of the city to the public. — VNS