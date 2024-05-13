Slide Prompts Closure of SR 141 in DeKalb County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling in DeKalb County and Smith County should be aware of lane closures that will have an impact on traffic. Out of an abundance of caution, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close SR 141 near log mile 1 due to a slide caused by recent flooding. This will be an extended closure while our crews and geotechnical experts design improvements and construct repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in this area and consider an alternate route. Follow us on social media for the latest updates on road closures in your area.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

