Natalac & DJ Red Announce Upcoming Release of ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’

This fresh new album will make its official debut on June 5, 2024, but fans can get a sneak peek with singles dropping now.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans are getting ready for a fresh new album drop from Natalac and DJ Red (Screwed Up Records & Tapes). On June 5, 2024, ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’ will make its official debut. Fans and followers have been begging for details on this album, and now Natalac has an update. Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest names in the rap underworld on this album, including JT Money, Suga Free, Kokane, Benzino, La Chat, and others. Tracks from the album will be released slowly over the next month, with an official debut of the ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’ album happening on June 5.

DJ Red, from Houston, Texas, based Screwed Up Records & Tapes, brings his dynamic rap mixtape and DJ skills to ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’, and Natalac brings his authentic old school-meets-modern rap to the table for a collaboration that is already leaving audiences excited and ready to hear more. Natalac injects his pimp hop sound that crowds love for a can’t-stop-listening experience. Together, DJ Red, Natalac, La Chat, and the other artists on the album deliver a sound that brings pimp hop and a slowed, chopped sound to the south.

Fans in the south know that DJ Red is from Houston and Natalac is from Jacksonville, making this album an iconic drop for southern rap fans. The full album isn’t available just yet, but fans can get their first taste of ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’ with the first release off the album. “My Bottom” has been released, and it already has fans putting it on replay with its contagious melody and beat. Stream “My Bottom” on the top streaming platforms now by visiting https://songwhip.com/natalac/my-bottom-slowed-and-chopped for all the links.

ABOUT NATALAC

Natalac is a Jacksonville, Florida, based rapper and CEO of Natalac Express and Natalac Records.

Website: https://natalac.com/

Sheldon Martinez Davis
Natalac Records
NatalacRecords@gmail.com

You just read:

Natalac & DJ Red Announce Upcoming Release of ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sheldon Martinez Davis
Natalac Records NatalacRecords@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Natalac & DJ Red Announce Upcoming Release of ‘Love & Pimp-Hop – Slowed & Chopped’
Sarantos Transports Listeners with New Instrumental Single and Video “Old Town In Europe
Classical Pianist and Composer Bonnie Milne to Release Single “Stolen Night Sky”
View All Stories From This Author