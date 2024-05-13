Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,279 in the last 365 days.

Minor Slide Prompts Lane Closure on SR 141 in DeKalb County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling in DeKalb County should be aware of lane closures that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews have reduced SR 141 near log mile 1 to one lane controlled by flaggers and temporary traffic signals due to a small slide caused by recent flooding. This will be an extended lane closure while our crews and geotechnical experts work to assess the roadway, design improvements, and construct repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in this area and obey all posted signage. Follow us on social media for the latest updates on road closures in your area.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

You just read:

Minor Slide Prompts Lane Closure on SR 141 in DeKalb County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more