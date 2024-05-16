The University of Arizona Global Campus Launches ResourceFULL Initiative to Reduce Costs and Enhance Learning Outcomes
The UAGC ResourceFULL initiative aims to reduce course material costs and enhance learning quality, saving students $124,000 annually.
Each step we take towards reducing costs and enhancing learning materials may seem small, but collectively, they add up to significant savings and improved educational outcomes for our students.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative, ResourceFULL. This program is designed to significantly reduce the costs of course materials for students while simultaneously enhancing the quality of learning outcomes. ResourceFULL represents a commitment to optimizing resource management and affordability in higher education.
— Lindsay Devine, senior director, Learning Resources & Products at UAGC
Since its inception in 2023, ResourceFULL has made notable progress:
• The initiative has leveraged library resources to save students a total of $124,000 annually.
• It has achieved a 22% rate of no-cost resources and a 10% rate of low-cost resources for students.
Strategies employed by the initiative include the robust use of Library resources, the adoption of Open & Affordable Educational Resources (OAER), and the creation of custom resources developed by UAGC's dedicated Editorial team.
This is a collaborative effort that requires all hands on deck. The Learning Resources team is actively supporting faculty in their pursuit to deliver quality education at reasonable prices. Faculty are encouraged to reach out to Learningresources@uagc.edu for personalized assistance.
"Little by little, a little becomes a lot,” said Lindsay Devine, senior director, Learning Resources & Products at UAGC. “This is the ethos behind ResourceFULL. Each step we take towards reducing costs and enhancing learning materials may seem small, but collectively, they add up to significant savings and improved educational outcomes for our students."
UAGC invites faculty, students, and stakeholders to participate in this transformative initiative. The goal is clear: create a learning environment where the financial burden is lessened and the quality of education is raised. As ResourceFULL continues to grow, UAGC remains committed to the pursuit of educational excellence and affordability.
The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.
Brian M. Mullen
The University of Arizona Global Campus
