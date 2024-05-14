The University of Arizona Global Campus will honor 8,675 graduates at its spring commencement
UAGC will celebrate the graduation of 8,675 students on June 9.
UAGC is not only a hub of educational excellence but also a beacon of hope and possibility for all who aspire to better their lives through education.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will celebrate spring commencement on June 9, honoring 8,675 graduates who represent an expansive spectrum of perseverance and academic determination. With 2,610 attendees gathering at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the event will be a significant moment, celebrating graduates from diverse backgrounds whose inspiring life stories resonate with a global audience.
— Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost for Online Initiatives
The Forbes School of Business and Technology® will be awarding degrees to 4,798 graduates, demonstrating the University’s commitment to producing future leaders in business and technology. The College of Arts and Sciences, with its broad range of disciplines, follows closely with 3,877 graduates. The School of General Studies contributes significantly to the rich tapestry of graduates, fostering interdisciplinary skills and knowledge.
Among the many degrees, the most programs include 1,606 Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration, 967 in Organizational Management, and 803 across Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs in Psychology. Other top degrees conferred this year are in Early Childhood Education, Health Care Administration, Human Resources Management, and Social and Criminal Justice.
The stories from graduates of the Spring Class of 2024, ranging in age from 19 to 76, echo the mission of UAGC, highlighting the transformative journey from ambition to achievement.
Sarah Adkins, set to receive her Master of Science in Criminal Justice at UAGC, symbolizes resilience in its purest form. Battling breast cancer and enduring chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, she remained steadfast in her academic pursuits. Her journey at UAGC was one where adversity met an unyielding spirit, resulting in her not only securing a federal government position but also excelling to the full performance level in her developmental program. Her master’s degree has brought her a competitive edge, marking her as a distinguished professional ready to ascend to the next challenge in her career.
Jennifer Hall's path to a Master in Instructional Design and Technology at UAGC was paved with devotion and multitasking. As a caregiver for her father-in-law with dementia, a full-time employee, and a dedicated family member, she managed to juggle her complex roles with a commitment to further her education. The time spent away from academics did not deter her spirit; instead, it strengthened her resolve, allowing her to proudly maintain a 4.0 GPA.
Torri Williams, soon to be a proud holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Behavioral Science at UAGC, faced a test of will unlike any other. After a severe car accident that resulted in a coma, her return to school marked a period of intense healing and recovery. Her advice to never give up is a reflection of the incredible support UAGC offers, providing a backbone to her successful academic comeback.
These narratives are just a sample of the determination that characterizes the graduates of UAGC. The graduates bring forth stories from across the United States and extend to international shores, representing all 50 states (including the District of Columbia) and countries such as American Samoa, Canada, Germany, Guam, Japan, Puerto Rico, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This geographical diversity enriches the UAGC community, illustrating the University's global reach and the universal appeal of its educational programs.
UAGC is an institution that prides itself on its 'culture of care,' ensuring a student-centered approach in every aspect of its educational delivery. This philosophy is embedded in initiatives that have led to improved retention rates and graduation outcomes, reflecting the University's dedication to student success.
"The resolve and academic accomplishments of our students are astounding," said Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost for Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. "They are the very essence of our ‘culture of care’ and exemplify our core values of persistence, innovation, and community."
Ahead of commencement, UAGC will host it’s Graduation Celebration at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa on June 8. This event promises a festive atmosphere with a range of activities suitable for the whole family. Attendees can look forward to engaging in a career fair designed to provide insights and opportunities for graduates, a kids’ fun zone to keep the younger guests entertained, and numerous photo opportunities to capture the day’s excitement.
The celebration will also feature a "meet your faculty" event, allowing students to interact personally with their instructors. Additionally, there will be a special military event to honor the service of our affiliated students and their families, with recognition of each military branch. Honor societies will host a meet and greet session, and there will be events specifically tailored for members of the CHAMPS Peer Mentoring Program and the Honors Program. Creative graduates can enjoy a Decorate Your Cap station, and the day will be highlighted by the doctoral hooding ceremony, marking a significant milestone for UAGC doctoral candidates.
In addition to individual success stories, UAGC is celebrating institutional achievements, including the prestigious Quality Matters Online Learner Support Program Certification and approval to participate in the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (SARA) by the Arizona SARA Council. UAGC also recently earned recognition of its chapter by the Student Veterans of America® national organization.
“UAGC is not only a hub of educational excellence but also a beacon of hope and possibility for all who aspire to better their lives through education,” said Packard. “Join us in celebrating the UAGC graduates' accomplishments by sharing your congratulations on social media with #UAGCgrad24.”
###
The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.
Brian M. Mullen
The University of Arizona Global Campus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube