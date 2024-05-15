The University of Arizona Global Campus Commencement Career Fair 2024
UAGC Career Fair on June 8, 2024, at Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa. Offers networking and opportunities for graduates and alumni.
The UAGC Commencement Career Fair is more than just a job fair; it's a gateway to future opportunities and lasting connections.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is excited to announce its second annual in-person Career Fair, to be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa. This event, part of the UAGC Commencement Weekend activities, offers a dynamic opportunity for UAGC graduates and alumni to network with potential employers and explore various career opportunities.
This year, the Career Fair will host approximately 20 esteemed employers from both national and local organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mayo Clinic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Wells Fargo, among others. These employers represent a range of industries and are actively seeking to recruit UAGC graduates for exciting career paths.
In addition to meeting with potential employers, attendees can engage with representatives from the CHAMPS Peer Mentoring Program, Enrollment Services, and Alumni Services to discover ongoing ways to connect with and contribute to the UAGC community. Services available to alumni include lifelong career support and resources, opportunities for continuing education, and the ability to network through UAGC Connect.
A unique feature at this year's event is the presence of a professional photographer, offering attendees the chance to have professional headshots taken for their LinkedIn profiles.
"The UAGC Commencement Career Fair is more than just a job fair; it's a gateway to future opportunities and lasting connections,” said Rebecca Davis, manager of Career Services at UAGC. “It's a place where our graduates can begin their post-graduation journeys supported by the robust network that UAGC and our esteemed partners provide. We are particularly excited about the diversity of employers ready to meet, mentor, and motivate our new graduates towards great achievements."
Employers interested in participating have until May 17 to register and can contact careerservices@uagc.edu for more information. Graduates and alumni planning to attend are encouraged to register via Handshake through the UAGC student portal to facilitate preparation and maximize their career fair experience.
The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.
