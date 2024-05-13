SERANI POSI: DEBUT ALBUM “MANAMOON” DIGITAL RE-ISSUES NOW AVAILABLE ON STREAMING SERVICES
SERANI POSI: DEBUT ALBUM “MANAMOON” DIGITAL RE-ISSUES NOW AVAILABLE ON STREAMING SERVICES! THE OFFICIAL AUDIO OF THE ALBUM@YOUTUBE JUST DROPPEDMINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nippon Columbia just premiered Official Audio of Serani Poji’s debut album ”manamoon(まなもぉん)” at their official YouTube channel.
LISTEN
Serani Poji was born out of the game 'Roommania #203' from SEGA’s Dreamcast, and the debut album “manamoon(まなもぉん)” was released from Nippon Columbia in October 1999.
In late 2023, over 20 years later, suddenly the tracks from Serani Posi's second album “pipo pipo” and “where is smiley?” started to go viral with users all over the world. Serani Poji’s streaming plays on services like TikTok shot up to the billions, with even more dispersed across other sites.
Check out Serani Poji’s debut album “manamoon(まなもぉん)”!
Serani Poji "manamoon(まなもぉん)" Official Audio ▼
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8AHg6vdz1U0DOYXITQDFhjEi-pX3Nw1Y&feature=shared
Streaming ▼
manamoon.lnk.to/XgiWD8ad
Serani Poji HP：https://columbia.jp/artist-info/seranipoji/
Serani Poji TikTok： https://www.tiktok.com/@seranipoji_official
Nippon Columbia Official YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@ColumbiaMusicJp
