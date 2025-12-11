New PV for TV Anime ‘Dead Account’ Out Now; Haru Igarashi and Miyu Kaneko Perform Theme Songs

Dead Account Haru Igarashi Miyu Kaneko

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third promotional video for the TV anime “Dead Account” has been released, and the theme song artists have also been announced: Haru Igarashi for the opening theme “Dead End,” and Miyu Kaneko for the ending theme “来世はどうせ” (“Raise Wa Douse”).Theme Songs & Artist CommentsOpening: Dead End — Haru IgarashiHaru Igarashi: “I had the honor of creating the opening theme ‘Dead End’ for Dead Account. Each note was crafted to reflect the series’ world, speed, and emotion. I hope it adds color to the story’s beginning.”Ending: 来世はどうせ (Raise Wa Douse) — Miyu KanekoMiyu Kaneko: “I am thrilled to perform the ending theme for Dead Account. The song links deeply with the story, and I hope audiences enjoy it along with the new PV.”Artist Links:• Haru Igarashi: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@haru.igarashi · Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haru_pemu/ X: https://twitter.com/haru_pemu • Miyu Kaneko: Official: https://uniiique.jp/talent/miyu-kaneko/ · Music & Social: https://kanekomiyu.lnk.to/ArtistPage About “Dead Account”:Introduction:What happens to your socials when you die?If you aren’t ready to move on, your dead account may become a ghost account—bringing you back to life in undead form.Soji Enishiro is trying to afford medical treatment for his sister, Akari, by making content as the flamebait streamer “Aoringo” when a strange series of incidents awaken his cyberkinesis. He’s then taken away to Miden Academy, a place people only talk about in hushed whispers. It turns out, however, that Miden is really a school for training the next generation of spirit mediums dealing with the rise of digitized hauntings in the internet age!Get ready to burn, battle, and banish in this modern ghost story battle action anime!Broadcast & Streaming:Premieres in Japan on January 10, 2026, TV Asahi. Global streaming will follow on major platforms.

