Former Police Officer Turned Singer-Songwriter Haru Igarashi Releases 'Dead end', OP Theme Anime 'Dead Account'

Haru Igarashi Dead end TV Anime Dead Account ©Shizumu Watanabe, KODANSHA/“Dead Account”Production Committee

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Haru Igarashi has released his brand-new single “Dead end” today.The song serves as the opening theme for the TV anime Dead Account.Dead Account is a manga series written by Shizumu Watanabe, currently serialized in Magazine Pocket by Kodansha. The story follows a former “flamebait” livestreamer who awakens to supernatural abilities and becomes a new-generation medium, battling digitally manifested ghosts in a modern exorcism action setting.The anime has been airing since January 10, 2026, on TV Asahi’s nationwide “IMAnimation” programming block.Haru Igarashi is a uniquely positioned artist with an unconventional background as a former police officer. His music is known for its raw honesty, directly expressing feelings of unease, frustration, and emotional conflict drawn from everyday life. Through his work, he has consistently voiced unspoken anxieties and social realities, resonating with a wide audience across generations.Despite pursuing a career in law enforcement, Igarashi ultimately chose to follow his passion for music. While continuing to create music daily, he steadily built his audience through social media platforms.In 2024, his song “ Lazy Song ” entered Spotify Japan’s Viral Top 50 and Rising charts. His follow-up release “ Just a little ” achieved widespread chart success, debuting at No.1 on Billboard JAPAN Heatseekers Songs, where it remained for three consecutive weeks.He was also nominated for Best New Artist at MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2025. His first solo live show, “NO TITLE”, held at Shibuya WWW on November 13, 2025, sold out immediately. With upcoming one-man shows scheduled in Tokyo and Osaka this March, Haru Igarashi is rapidly emerging as one of Japan’s most promising singer-songwriters.“Dead end” was carefully crafted after deeply immersing himself in the original manga.The lyric music video, created by designer mito—who also designed the single’s cover art—visually explores the coexistence of seriousness and pop sensibility. Inspired by the title “Dead end,” the video portrays the act of looking inward and confronting one’s own vulnerability and inner conflict.The video is available now on Haru Igarashi’s official YouTube channel.About Haru Igarashi• From: Fukushima, Japan• Favorite Artist: RADWIMPSA multi-talented singer-songwriter who handles lyrics, composition, arrangement, vocals, illustration, video editing, and music video production entirely on his own.He began his music career in a band during high school, later transitioning to DTM (desktop music production) after the band disbanded. His songwriting stems from a desire to express the emotional heaviness of everyday life.Former police officer. Special skill: cooking (notably beef stew and fried chicken).Social Media• TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@haru.igarashi • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haru_pemu/ • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HaruIgarashi • X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/haru_pemu • Official Info X: https://x.com/Haru_I_official About Designer: mito• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m_ito_works_00/ • X (Twitter): https://x.com/mito_works310 Release InformationTitle: Dead endRelease Date: January 14, 2026Tie-in: Opening Theme for TV Anime Dead Account• Lyrics & Music: Haru Igarashi• Arrangement: Haru Igarashi / Yuki IshidaStreaming:Lyric Music Video:Anime Opening (Non-Credit): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AidpQPSomnk TV Anime Dead Account©Shizumu Watanabe, KODANSHA/“Dead Account”Production CommitteePV (3rd Trailer):Official Links• Anime Website: https://dead-account.com/ • Anime X (Twitter): https://x.com/DDAC_WM • Anime TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ddac_anime

