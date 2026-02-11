Haru Igarashi Unveils 'Dead end' Special Collaboration Music Video with TV Anime Dead Account

Haru Igarashi Dead end TV Anime Dead Account ©Shizumu Watanabe, KODANSHA/“Dead Account”Production Committee

The collaboration music video between the TV anime Dead Account and singer-songwriter Haru Igarashi for his latest single “Dead End” has been released.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The anime collaboration music video for “Dead end”, the latest single by singer-songwriter Haru Igarashi, has been released.“Dead End” serves as the opening theme for the TV anime Dead Account.Dead Account is a manga series by Shizumu Watanabe, currently serialized in Magazine Pocket (Kodansha). The story follows a former controversy-driven livestreamer who awakens supernatural abilities after a certain incident and becomes a new-era spiritual medium, battling digitally transformed ghosts in a modern exorcism action setting.The anime has been airing since January 10, 2026, on TV Asahi’s nationwide 24-station network within the “IMAnimation” programming block.This special collaboration music video is composed primarily of footage from the anime series, creating a visual work in which the story of Dead Account and the lyrics of “Dead End” resonate and intertwine.Be sure to check it out on Haru Igarashi’s official YouTube channel About Haru Igarashi• From: Fukushima Prefecture, Japan• Favorite Artist: RADWIMPSHaru Igarashi is a singer-songwriter who handles every aspect of his creative output, including lyrics, composition, arrangement, vocals, illustration, video editing, and music video production.He began performing in bands during high school and started working with DTM (desktop music production) around the time those bands disbanded. His songwriting is driven by a desire to express and release the feelings of melancholy and frustration found in everyday life.He is a former police officer.▼SNSTikTok： https://www.tiktok.com/@haru.igarashi Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/haru_pemu/ YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@HaruIgarashi X： https://twitter.com/haru_pemu

