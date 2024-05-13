MEC Reagen Allen on search for Joslin Smith

As we have entered day 84 of the search for 6-year-old Joslin Smith, who disappeared in Saldanha Bay on 19 February 2024, our fervent prayer remains that she will be found unharmed and safely returned to her extended family. This is an extremely tragic story and one can only imagine what this young child might be enduring.

Today, the Vredenburg Magistrate Court on request of the prosecution postponed the matter to 15 July 2024 for further investigation. The four accused, which includes Joslin’s mother, will remain in custody until then.

We have to allow the court process to run its course, while the South African Police Service (SAPS) is given the space to complete their investigation, particularly into cellphone data and DNA that are currently being tested and analysed.

Those individuals, particularly politicians, who continue to spread fake news about this case, would do well to stop with their misinformation. Peddling lies is disrespectful and unbecoming. I regard those who are doing so as morally corrupt and unfit to lead anyone in society, as they have weaponised a young girl’s tragic disappearance. There has already been one individual who not only had to flee the area, but he also lost his small business due to the false accusations levelled against him.

My sincere gratitude goes to my colleagues across the Western Cape Government and the various entities, organisations, governments law enforcement agencies, SAPS and the broader community who are continuing to come together in an effort to find young Joslin. We remain hopeful that the truth will be uncovered.

