SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Fact released on December 21, 2023, regarding the syndicate of banks responsible for structuring the Company's follow-on operation (“Offer”), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Banco Itaú BBA joint the syndicate as global coordinator, together with the other banks previously selected, focused on the retail offer.

In addition, the Company informs that the following financial institutions will act as joint Bookrunners:

• Bradesco
• Goldman Sachs
• JP Morgan
• Morgan Stanley
• Safra
• Santander
• XP


The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

