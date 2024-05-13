Anker Combines Convenience and Versatility with New 3-in-1 Power Banks
Featuring a built-in USB-C cable and a foldable AC plug, Anker's 5K and 10K 30W 3-in-1 Power Banks offer fast charging at home and on-the-go.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, is making it easier than ever to travel light with the introduction of its newest 30W 3-in-1 power banks. Available in 5,000 MaH and 10,000 MaH configurations, these all-in-one power banks are designed with a built-in cable and plug, ensuring that everything needed to charge electronic devices and the power bank itself is always at hand. Offered in a variety of colors, the 3-in-1 power banks are available now on Amazon.com and Anker.com.
On-the-go Charging
The Anker 3-in-1 Power Banks are the ideal travel accessory, with the 10,000 MaH unit offering a 30-watt charging capability, both when plugged in and on battery power. The slightly smaller-sized 5,000 MaH power bank offers the same 30W charging speed when plugged in, and a 22.5W when on battery mode.
Compact and Versatile Design
These power banks come with an integrated, foldable AC plug and either a USB-C or Lightning cable, providing a comprehensive charging solution that can also serve as a traditional wall charger. Perfect for those with busy, on-the-go lifestyles, these power banks make staying charged effortless, without the need for additional accessories.
Availability and Pricing
The 5,000 MaH and 10,000 MaH variants are available today in the US for $39.99 and $49.99 respectively on Amazon and Anker.com in midnight black and aurora white; with blue, purple, and pink models coming soon. Variants of both models will be available with Lightning cables in the near future.
###
About Anker
Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its “Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
PR Contacts
mary.woodbury@anker.com
samir.mehta@anker.com
Mary Woodbury
Anker Innovations
mary.woodbury@anker.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram