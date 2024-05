Anker Combines Convenience and Versatility with New 3-in-1 Power Banks

Featuring a built-in USB-C cable and a foldable AC plug, Anker's 5K and 10K 30W 3-in-1 Power Banks offer fast charging at home and on-the-go.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, is making it easier than ever to travel light with the introduction of its newest 30W 3-in-1 power banks . Available in 5,000 MaH and 10,000 MaH configurations, these all-in-one power banks are designed with a built-in cable and plug, ensuring that everything needed to charge electronic devices and the power bank itself is always at hand. Offered in a variety of colors, the 3-in-1 power banks are available now on Amazon.com and Anker.com.On-the-go ChargingThe Anker 3-in-1 Power Banks are the ideal travel accessory, with the 10,000 MaH unit offering a 30-watt charging capability, both when plugged in and on battery power. The slightly smaller-sized 5,000 MaH power bank offers the same 30W charging speed when plugged in, and a 22.5W when on battery mode.Compact and Versatile DesignThese power banks come with an integrated, foldable AC plug and either a USB-C or Lightning cable, providing a comprehensive charging solution that can also serve as a traditional wall charger. Perfect for those with busy, on-the-go lifestyles, these power banks make staying charged effortless, without the need for additional accessories.Availability and PricingThe 5,000 MaH and 10,000 MaH variants are available today in the US for $39.99 and $49.99 respectively on Amazon and Anker.com in midnight black and aurora white; with blue, purple, and pink models coming soon. Variants of both models will be available with Lightning cables in the near future.###About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its “Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.PR Contactsmary.woodbury@anker.comsamir.mehta@anker.com