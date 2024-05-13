Survey on vocational training 2023

MACAU, May 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 66 vocational training institutions in 2023, an increase of 7 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged totalled 1,834 at the end of the year, up by 75; among them, number of teachers (full-time and part-time) went up by 81 to 1,084.

A total of 1,915 courses were organised in 2023, up by 17.8% year-on-year. Total number of participants rose by 25.1% to 97,672. Among the courses offered, 891 were organised for enterprises or institutions, an increase of 5.8% year-on-year, with the number of participants (47,048) rising by 14.7%. In addition, number of courses offered to the public grew by 30.8% to 1,024, with the number of participants (50,624) climbing by 36.6%.

Participation in courses related to the emerging industries showed significant year-on-year growth in 2023. In particular, participants in MICE Events courses (1,970) increased markedly by 188.9%, followed by those in Information & Communication Technology (8,323), Education (6,778), Art & Design (5,886) and Health courses (9,570), which rose by 75.4%, 45.2%, 44.0% and 39.2% respectively. On the other hand, participants in Gaming & Entertainment (2,905) and Preparation of Food & Beverages courses (1,792) fell by 35.9% and 30.7% respectively.

Business & Administration courses continued to record the highest number of participants (24,617), taking up 25.2% of the total; this was followed by Health courses (9,570) which made up 9.8%, while Information & Communication (8,323) and Education courses (6,778) comprised 8.5% and 6.9% respectively.

Survey on Vocational Training collects statistical information on course types and participants from institutions whose main activity is to provide vocational training courses, with the aim of understanding the provision of and resident participation in vocational training in Macao.