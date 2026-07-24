2026 Population By-Census Launches on 25 July with Easy and Secure Online Submission

MACAU, July 24 - 2026 Population By-Census – Introduction

2026 Population By-Census – Completion Methods

2026 Population By-Census – Online Completion Procedure

2026 Population By-Census – Identifying an Enumerator

The 2026 Population By-Census will begin tomorrow (25 July). Notification letters from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) have been sent to about 26,000 sampled residential units in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). Households may complete the survey online from 25 July to 10 August, and DSEC enumerators will visit those that have not completed it for data collection between 1 and 15 August.

Secure and Convenient Online Submission with Data Confidentiality

Households are encouraged to complete the online questionnaire through the Macao One Account between 25 July and 10 August. They may access the survey by scanning the personalised QR code on the notification letter via the Macao One Account, or by entering the household reference number via the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service on the Macao One Account. Households that complete the survey will have a chance to win an electronic red packet. In addition, all collected data will be encrypted during processing and transmission, and will be stored directly on designated servers to ensure data security.

Check the Identity of Enumerators and Beware of Scams

From 1 to 15 August, DSEC enumerators will visit the households that have not completed the survey for data collection. Enumerators, who conduct visits in pairs, wear a navy blue vest bearing the DSEC logo, carry a grey work bag, and wear the 2026 Population By-Census ID badge. To check the identity of enumerators, households may scan the QR code on the notification letter via a mobile phone or call 8809 8809.

Households are reminded that DSEC will not contact them by any means unless they have initiated contact first, and will never ask for ID card, bank account or credit card details, nor request a bank transfer or remittance. If in doubt, please call 8809 8809 for verification.

Support Population By-Census by Providing Accurate Responses

According to the statistical confidentiality regulations stipulated in Dispatch No. 242/GM/99, DSEC keeps personal and household information in strict confidence, and the data collected will be used solely for statistical purposes and be published in aggregate form. Under Decree Law No. 62/96/M, survey respondents must provide the required information within the specified period. DSEC calls on the public to support the 2026 Population By-Census by providing accurate responses, and join hands to make the Macao SAR a better, more liveable place.

For enquiries, please call the survey hotline at 8809 8809 or visit the 2026 Population By-Census website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/Intercensos2026).