IAM strengthens maintenance of road trees in response to unstable weather

MACAU, July 24 - According to the information released by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Macao is expected to experience unstable weather under the effect of tropical cyclone. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has strengthened the inspection of trees in public places in the different districts and carried out pruning, maintenance and reinforcement of supports, so as to ensure public safety by reducing the risk of tree collapse during rainstorms.

IAM tree maintenance personnel continuously check the trees in the different districts. They carry out integrative assessment of trees based on multiple factors such as the overall health condition, structure stability, growth trend, site conditions and public safety, and make arrangements to carry out pruning of trees with overly dense branches and reinforcement of tree supports in an orderly manner, so as to reduce the weight of tree crowns and the wind-exposed area. Owners or users of private places should check the conditions of trees regularly and accomplish prevention measures to reduce the occurrence of accidents. IAM reminds the public to avoid entering hilly and wooded areas and staying under trees during periods of wind and rain or the subsequent few days. If abnormalities on the growth and health conditions of trees are found, the public can make a report through “IAM Connect” or the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.

When Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8 or above is issued, the green and leisure facilities managed by IAM are temporarily closed to ensure public safety. After the signal is cancelled, they will be reopened gradually in phases, depending on the personnel’s assessment of the damage of the trees and facilities and the contingency efforts. The public must not trespass on the enclosed areas to avoid accidents.